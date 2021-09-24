In the center of Liverpool, a mysterious man is passing notes to strangers.

A teenage man has been commended for telling a family in Liverpool that there are “still nice people.”

Yesterday (Thursday), John Rempart was in the city center when he noticed a kind-hearted “young gentleman” approaching two homeless women.

In addition, the man is claimed to have approached every homeless person he saw on Lord Street.

“Around midday, my family and I noticed a young gentleman walking up and down Lord Street handing out five pound notes to every homeless person while giving out food to every one of them,” John told The Washington Newsday.

“We then saw him delivering money to two different women. We didn’t have the opportunity to stop him, but it reminded our family that good individuals still exist in this city.”

Call our 24-hour ‘Always Help Available’ helpline on 0300 123 2041 if you are concerned about someone who is sleeping rough. You can also refer someone via the internet.

For rough sleepers, the following resources are provided.

a street-based agency that assists rough sleepers in finding housing and obtaining other services.

Located in the city center’s St John’s Market. This program provides guidance and assistance in the search for a new home. (At this time, face-to-face services are unavailable.) Please contact [email protected], call 233 3044, or visit https://liverpool.gov.uk/housing/homeless-or-at-risk/at-risk-of-becoming-homeless/ for further information.