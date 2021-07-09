In the case of Sarah Everard’s murder, a plea hearing is scheduled for today.

A Metropolitan Police officer is scheduled to enter a plea to a charge of murder in the death of Sarah Everard.

Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, admitted to killing Ms Everard and pleaded guilty to her kidnapping and rape last month.

However, pending medical reports, he has yet to submit a plea to a charge of murder.

Ms Everard, a marketing expert, was abducted on March 3 as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

Her partner reported her missing on March 4, and her corpse was discovered on March 10 in a wooded area in Ashford, Kent.

Couzens, a Deal resident, is scheduled to appear in court today (Friday, July 9) via video link from the high-security Belmarsh jail for a new plea hearing.

The case before Lord Justice Fulford is set to begin at the Old Bailey at 10.30 a.m.