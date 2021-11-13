In the car park elevator, a heroine mother and daughter struggle off a drug addict ‘gunman.’

In a Liverpool city centre car park, a brave mother and daughter fought off a heroin addict who threatened to shoot them.

Eric Pike pursued his victims into a lift and demanded their purses with what seemed to be a black revolver.

But, despite his threats, they fearlessly tackled him before chasing him away.

The horrifying sights were filmed on CCTV from inside the Q-Park car park’s lift on Hanover Street as they unfolded.

Pike had been waiting near the elevator when he decided to target the mother and her daughter just after 1 p.m. on June 9.

Last month, prosecutor Chris Hopkins told Liverpool Crown Court: “They both headed towards the lift after paying for their ticket on the screen.

“The defendant was resting on the lift when they noticed him. He was stooped over, his gaze fixed on the ground.

“They were followed into the lift by the defendant. The defendant produced a weapon immediately after the mother pressed the button… the lift doors closed, the lift began to move, and the defendant produced a handgun shortly after.” Pike allegedly told the women “sorry to do this girls” before “pulling the back of the gun back as though he was cocking it,” according to Mr Hopkins. “Give me your purses, money, and phones,” the 50-year-old said. The younger of the two ladies accosted Pike before following him as the lift doors opened, according to CCTV played in court and acquired by The Washington Newsday.

Despite his threats, she went ahead and did it. “I’m going to shoot you in the eye,” he said.

While Pike ran away, the mother pressed the lift’s emergency button.

“I guess impulse and adrenaline kicked in,” the daughter later told police, “but after I got back to the car, I became teary and upset.”

Both women, in their 50s and 30s, had been scared by the incident, which had left them with flashbacks and anxiety, according to harrowing victim personal statements.

“I’ll never get over the fact that I was afraid my daughter would be shot,” the mother stated.

Judge Garrett Byrne complimented the "amazing" bravery of the defendant.