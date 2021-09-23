In the California Mojave Desert, a town of 1,700 people could be left without water if there is a water war.

Trona, a community in California’s Mojave Desert, is on the verge of being dry due to an ongoing water war that started when legislation to protect groundwater sources was passed in 2016.

The Los Angeles Times stated that the community, which has its own clean water supply, has relied on wells 30 miles away in the Indian Wells Valley for decades.

Searles Valley Minerals, a mining firm that uses the water to make soda ash, boron, and salt, receives the water via two pipelines. The remaining water is then purified before being pumped to households.

However, Searles Valley Minerals and Mojave Pistachios, a company on the valley’s west side, are consuming a significant amount of groundwater, threatening the water supply for 1,700 people in Searles Valley, including Trona. During a drought, groundwater accounts for 60% of California’s supply, according to the Times.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the water entering the Indian Wells Valley basin is 7,650 acre-feet per year, while the yearly water consumption is 28,000 acre-feet, putting the valley in debt and threatening people’s water supplies.

The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act was passed in Sacramento in 2016 to safeguard California’s aquifers and preserve groundwater.

According to the Times, the Department of Water Resources reported that 21 of the state’s 515 groundwater basins were “critically overdrafted,” including the Indian Wells Valley, which Trona relies on for groundwater.

The law mandated that basins, including the Indian Wells Valley, form local authorities to develop plans to protect groundwater resources by 2040. In order to carry out this purpose, the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority was formed.

The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority ordered Mojave Pistachios and Searles Valley Minerals to pay a replenishment fee, which is a levy imposed on those who use the most groundwater, in order to aid with groundwater sustainability. A levy has also been imposed on the Indian Wells Valley water district.

The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority ordered Searles Valley Minerals and Mojave Pistachios to pay for the water allocation, which will cost roughly $50 million.