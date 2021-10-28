In the budget, a £2 million new Beatles attraction for the Liverpool waterfront was announced.

In today’s key budget statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak made a surprising announcement about a new Beatles attraction for the Liverpool Waterfront.

With people fighting hardship and the cash-strapped city council seeking to find additional savings, it was a surprise announcement that has many in the city wondering if what Liverpool truly needs right now is another Beatles attraction.

As he tries to steer the economy out of the crisis, Mr Sunak is laying out his spending plans, and he has already proposed large expenditure packages for the NHS and public transportation, with the Liverpool City Region scheduled to receive £710 million for a stronger bus and rail network.

After a raid on a Liverpool home, a ‘loan shark’ was detained.

He did, however, make an unexpected revelation today that would have an impact on Liverpool.

He stated that funds would be granted to protect Tate Liverpool and other institutions, as well as early investment for a new Beatles destination on the Liverpool Waterfront.

And he said that the money had been secured by Nadine Dorries, the new Culture Secretary, who was born in Liverpool.

On the subject of culture, Mr Sunak stated: “We’re investing £800 million to protect local museums, libraries, and culture as part of leveling up. The British Museum and Tate Liverpool are two examples.

“Over 100 regional museums and libraries will be rebuilt, restored, and resurrected thanks to the Culture Secretary,” he continued.

“This will include up to £2 million to start building on a new Beatles destination on the Liverpool waterfront,” he continued, smiling at Ms Dorries.

The Chancellor’s announcement was unexpected, and many in the city are wondering if this is what Liverpool needs.

There are already a number of Beatles attractions in Liverpool, including some along the waterfront, such as The Beatles Story.

“One thing I’ve always believed Liverpool was lacking of were Beatles attractions,” KE-EFC wrote on Twitter.

Helen agreed and added: “There are already two Beatles museums, one of which is located on the Albert Dock. Surely, the money may be better spent in Liverpool on something else.” “I’m very confident most of us would want that £2 million to go to aiding the homeless or something along those lines,” Gary Jones said. “Liverpool is not short of Beatles-themed attractions – the,” former Wirral Councillor Adam Sykes tweeted. The summary comes to a conclusion.”