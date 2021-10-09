In the Brian Laundrie Search, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Deletes ‘Big News’ Tweet.

The daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter, the reality TV star who has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, reportedly teased “big news” in a tweet that was later deleted.

Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito whose remains were found in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park after the couple had gone on a road trip.

A police search is ongoing for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve near his family home in North Port, Florida, but police said they have yet to find any evidence of the man who was last seen by his parents on September 13.

Lyssa Chapman has been providing updates of the search also conducted by her father, real name, Duane Chapman.

They have scoured islands near Fort De Soto Park and are also investigating tips that the fugitive was spotted on the Appalachian Trail.

She sparked speculation in a tweet on Friday, according to The Sun, writing, “I’m hoping tomorrow I’ll be able to share some BIG news with you guys.

“Having to stay tight-lipped for now… trust the process,” she added, the publication reported. Several people shared the comments on Twitter speculating that there might be a breakthrough in the case.

However, a click on the tweet’s link showed that it had been deleted. The Washington Newsday has contacted Lyssa Chapman for comment.

She had earlier tweeted that her father thought that it was unusual that the missing man’s father, Chris Laundrie, had become involved in the search. She said she had spoken with her father about “how strange it is for the FBI to bring the father of a suspect on a search.”

“Usually only typical of stand-off situations,” she added.

The Laundries’ family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said that Chris Laundrie had been asked by officers to point out any favorite trails or spots that he may have used in the preserve.

Duane Chapman said he had received thousands of calls opening up potential leads. He told The Sun: “So I’m gonna tell you right now Laundrie, I’m gonna catch you.”

Laundrie has not been charged in Petito’s death but there is a federal arrest warrant out for him for unauthorized use of another person’s debit card.

