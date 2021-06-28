In the Black Sea, Russia shoots ‘warning shots’ at a Royal Navy destroyer.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Russian forces fired “warning shots” at a Royal Navy destroyer after it crossed Russian national seas in the Black Sea.

According to a statement released by the Russian Interfax news agency, a border police boat fired warning shots at HMS Defender and a Su-24M warplane dropped four bombs.

“The destroyer was told ahead of time that if the Russian state line was crossed, guns would be launched. The warning was ignored, according to the statement.

“HMS Defender left the Russian Federation’s territorial sea as a consequence of coordinated actions by the Black Sea Fleet and the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service.”

The Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to the statement (MoD).

The Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender is part of the UK Carrier Strike Group, which is currently its route to the Indo-Pacific region.

However, earlier this month, it was revealed that it will be temporarily splitting away from the group to carry out its “own set of tasks” in the Black Sea.