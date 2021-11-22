In the Black Friday sale, the popular Shark flip mop has been discounted by £50.

In an early Black Friday sale, a popular Shark mop has been reduced to less than £100.

This Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop S6003UKDB is only £99.99 with free mainland UK delivery, down from £149.99.

Customers must act quickly if they want to take advantage of the offer, as it is only valid until November 30, 2021.

This year’s Black Friday comes on November 26th, and it’s one of the largest shopping days of the year.

However, in the run-up to Black Friday, a number of companies, such as Amazon and Currys, are already giving discounts and bargains.

Shark is also participating in the Black Friday sales, and Shark fans can acquire this limited-edition model for a low price, which includes a free carpet glider and an extra twin pack of pads (for a total of four pads).

This mop features luxury black accents and Shark’s most advanced steam clean for hard floors.

Three clever steam controls provide consumers with a precise, targeted thorough clean – no chemicals are required; simply clean with steam.

Hardwood, marble, tile, and stone are all excellent choices for sealed hard flooring. With a simple flip of the mop head, you can clean twice as much floor space.

With the Carpet Glider that comes with the package, you can instantly freshen your carpets. With four machine washable Dirt Grip pads, you’ll always be ready to go.

A complimentary 2-year guarantee is also included with the mop (upon registration with Shark).

It’s available from Shark here, or for the same price at Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis.