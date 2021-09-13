In the best-case scenario, 44 million people will be displaced by 2050, according to a new climate report.

According to the Associated Press, a new World Bank assessment released Monday estimates that 44 million people will be uprooted from their homes as a result of climate change by 2050.

The paper looked at three potential scenarios for the effects of slow-onset climate change, including water scarcity, decreasing crop output, and increasing sea levels, as well as climate action and development policies. According to the Associated Press, the paper claims that these scenarios could result in millions of “climate migrants” by 2050.

Even in the best-case scenario, with low-level emissions and inclusive, sustainable growth, 44 million people would be displaced. This is up to 80% less than the worst-case scenario forecasts.

The analysis projects up to 216 million people relocating within their own countries across the six regions studied under the most gloomy scenario, which includes high levels of emissions and unequal growth. Latin America, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia and the Pacific are the regions in question.

The short-term repercussions of climate change, such as the influence on extreme weather occurrences, were not included in the paper.

According to Viviane Wei Chen Clement, a senior climate change specialist at the World Bank and one of the report’s authors, the findings “reaffirm the potency of climate to encourage migration within countries.”

In the worst-case scenario, Sub-Saharan Africa would experience the largest mobility, with up to 86 million climate migrants moving inside national borders due to desertification, weak coasts, and the population’s reliance on agriculture.

According to the report, the northeastern coast of Tunisia, the northwestern coast of Algeria, western and southern Morocco, and the central Atlas foothills will have the highest proportion of climate migrants, with 19 million people moving, or roughly 9% of the total population. This is due to increased water scarcity in the northeastern coast of Tunisia, the northwestern coast of Algeria, western and southern Morocco, and the central Atlas foothills.

Bangladesh is the country most affected by flooding and crop failures in South Asia, accounting for nearly half of the projected climate migrants, with 19.9 million people, including an increasing number of women, migrating by 2050 under the gloomy scenario.

