In the beating of a black undercover cop, an ex-cop receives a less sentence than his lawyers had requested.

According to the Associated Press, a former St. Louis police officer guilty of assaulting a Black undercover investigator at a 2017 racial injustice rally received a one-year and one-day sentence on Monday, significantly less “lenient” than the victim and his own lawyers had demanded.

After being convicted of attacking Luther Hall in June, Dustin Boone, 37, was sentenced in U.S. District Court. Although Boone’s defense contended that he did not participate in the first attack, he was one of the five white policemen indicted in the September 17, 2017, beating. According to Boone’s lawyer, he merely kept Hall down because other police were “acting as if” they were conducting an arrest.

Boone’s sentence was even shorter than his own lawyers had recommended, who had asked U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber for a term of 26 months. Prosecutors had asked for a ten-year prison sentence.

The penalty appeared to startle Hall, his relatives, and his supporters, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, who walked out of the courtroom before Webber completed announcing the sentence. Following the hearing, they declined to comment.

Prosecutors claim that the cops mistook Hall for a protestor following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white officer accused of fatally shooting a Black man after a chase. In their sentencing brief, prosecutors stated that Boone had a history of abusing defendants.

In a memo, Boone’s lawyer also claimed that the St. Louis police agency condoned and promoted violence, especially racial aggression.

Officer Randy Hays pleaded guilty in 2019 to using unreasonable and excessive force in the beating and was sentenced to more than four years in prison in July. For lying to the FBI and a grand jury, Bailey Colletta was sentenced to probation.

Officers Christopher Myers and Steven Korte were found not guilty of violating civil rights, and Korte was also found not guilty of lying to the FBI.

According to his lawyer, Myers will enter a plea in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights for damaging Hall’s phone.

The police department and Hall, who was irreparably disabled in the incident, won a $5 million settlement.