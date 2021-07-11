In the battle to vaccinate the city, Liverpool is falling behind its neighbors.

Although Liverpool’s immunization program is progressing well, the statistics will continue to be a source of concern as July 19 approaches.

The Covid crisis has already had a disproportionate impact on this city, with high levels of deprivation, high-density living, and the city’s economy all contributing factors.

Long-term health inequalities in Liverpool have resulted in a higher number of people struggling to combat the infection, resulting in a huge number of deaths over the last 16 months.

This means that the vaccine campaign in Liverpool is critical, but with less than a week until the government effectively repeals all public health legislation, there is a renewed push to ensure that as many people as possible are adequately vaccinated.

We took a closer look at the figures to see how Liverpool compares to other cities.

As of Friday, 297,229 people in Liverpool aged 18 and above have received their first vaccination, accounting for 66.2 percent of the city’s adult population.

At the same time, 222,189 (49.5%) persons in Liverpool had received both doses, providing them with the highest degree of protection known to be useful in preventing the severe effects of the Delta form.

These figures do not compare favorably to those in other sections of the Liverpool City Region.

In Wirral, 82 percent of adults have received their first vaccination, while 66% have received both.

Sefton is also performing better, with 80.2 percent of residents receiving a single vaccine and 65.2 percent receiving two shots.

In St Helens, where 83 percent of adults have had one vaccine and 66 percent have had two, the situation is similar.

In Knowsley, the figures are 74 percent and 58 percent, respectively.

When it comes to vaccine uptake, health officials in Liverpool will be concerned about certain age groups.

For example, only 71 percent of those aged 45 to 49 have requested a first dose, while 54 percent have requested a double jab.

This age group has had immunizations available to them for some months, and we know that they are a vulnerable population. The summary comes to a close.