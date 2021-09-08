In the Baltimore real estate market, Jeremy Batoff is a pioneer.

People in Baltimore are ready to spend more for a home with features like large backyards and convenient work-from-home locations. Buyers in Baltimore are becoming increasingly motivated as properties fast sell. With steady population growth and reasonably affordable housing, the economy is recovering and the job market is broad. Baltimore is also about 40 miles from Washington, D.C., which contributes to strong housing demand in the Baltimore real estate market. Baltimore is the only city in Maryland to be ranked as one of the greatest places to live in the United States, in addition to its location. Baltimore is regarded as the “Land of Pleasant Living” because of its gorgeous structures, kind welcoming people, and vibrant nightlife and music.

Jeremy Batoff is a rising real estate agent who has put in countless hours and training to perfect his craft. He is now on his way to becoming one of Baltimore’s best real estate agents. Jeremy is a Baltimore native who attended Gilman School and Johns Hopkins University. He subsequently went on to the University of Baltimore School of Law to get his law degree. Jeremy joined his family’s law company after being admitted to the Maryland Bar. Jeremy pursued his passion for real estate at Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Real Estate and Infrastructure. In 2018, Jeremy received his Associate Broker designation.

With deep roots in the Baltimore neighborhood and its history, Batoff and his brother Justin founded the Old Line Society, a non-profit organization that hosts events and fundraisers for young, aspiring professionals. The brothers had long followed their parents to social balls and charitable fundraisers in the Baltimore region, where they grew up. However, they believed that there were too few of their classmates dressed up in black tails and ball dresses and attending such occasions. The brothers say they want to pique young people’s interest in charitable giving, particularly recent graduates and young professionals who, while they may not be able to make large donations right now, will most certainly be among the region’s philanthropic leaders in a decade or two. Batoff became more involved in his neighborhood as a result of this group. In general, the Old Line Society has helped him expand his network and relationships in Baltimore.

Jeremy works and lives for the love of a home as a real estate agent.