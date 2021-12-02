In the backyard, a family discovers a massive saltwater crocodile.

A large saltwater crocodile wandered into the garden of an Australian family who had recently moved into their new home, surprising them.

Kerry Lucht of Euramo, North Queensland, noticed the reptile creeping in her lawn early one morning.

Kerry told ABC News, “I raced into my husband shouting, ‘There was a crocodile in the lawn,’ and he answered, ‘You’ve finally lost the plot.”

The crocodile, which is estimated to be eight feet long, crawled into the yard from a river 30 meters away. The couple realized that they had left their rear door open after further examination. She told the outlet, “I assume it was a really nice crocodile who walked through the gate and thought I’d come for a tea.”

Cory Lucht rushed into action and used a four-wheeler to block the crocodile’s path between the fence and the house, attempting to get it to leave their garden.

“We attempted to shoo him off with stuff like ‘Come here croc croc,’ but it didn’t work,” Kerry told the site. “After that, my husband took the choice to cut down the fence, which I completely approved of.” The crocodile, on the other hand, was not; it snarled and snapped at Cory before retreating back down the river.

Kerry later said that she and her husband sat down with their kid, who was present throughout the incident, and explained the hazards of wild animals to him. “‘Mum, that’s a dinosaur,’ he remarked, and I explained that it was, but not the kind he thought. He then inquired whether it was our new pet, to which I replied “no,” though I did give him the nickname Fluffy “Kerry remarked.

The Lucht family contacted the Department of Environment and Science after the crocodile encounter.

“When I called the DES, they told me that we have to keep the grass cut short since crocodiles like to hide in the grass. It’s also possible that the crocodile will return, they claimed “Kerry Lucht told the publication.

Kerry claims she has farm animals in her property, which may have initially attracted the crocodile.