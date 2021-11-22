In the back seat of a police car in Florida, a couple was caught having sex.

In the back of a police car in Florida, a couple was allegedly captured on tape having sex.

Summer Watkins and Yordan Nao, both 24, engaged in sexual behavior after being placed in a police car after Noa was pulled over for driving with a suspended license early on Thursday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

According to an arrest report testimony from Trooper J.D. Perez-Morales, Watkins allegedly told Nao “honey, we should record an OnlyFans movie back here” minutes before the couple began to have oral sex.

Watkins asked “what if I suck his d**k back here” shortly after making the remark to Nao, according to the investigation. Perez-Morales cautioned her from performing the sex act, then explained that the couple would be escorted to a nearby gas station to make plans to return home.

“‘Can I suck his d**k back here?’ the defendant interrupted me again at roughly 02:20 a.m. ‘No,’ I responded “Perez-Morales penned the piece.

After telling the couple that they would need “a couple of minutes” before heading to the petrol station, the trooper exited the car one minute later.

“Mr. Nao took his penis out of his shorts shortly after I closed the door,” Perez-Morales wrote. “The defendant then knelt down and had oral sex on Mr. Nao for approximately 40 seconds [all of which was filmed on the prisoner compartment camera].” “While giving oral sex, the defendant can be heard yelling ‘f**k Five-O,'” the trooper stated. “‘May ya’ll hear me?’ Mr. Nao can then be seen/heard yelling. She’s currently sucking d**k in the rear of a State Trooper.” Nao was allegedly caught using FaceTime to communicate with a friend shortly after the sex act ended, causing Watkins to say that she “just swallowed his d**k in the back of a police car.” Soon after, Nao was hauled out of the automobile and arrested by another trooper for allegedly having controlled narcotics in his vehicle. Watkins was then dropped off at the petrol station by Perez-Morales.

Minutes afterwards, Perez-Morales checked the patrol car’s camera footage. Watkins was soon apprehended when the trooper returned to the petrol station. She was accused of obscene and vulgar behavior as well as disturbing the peace.

