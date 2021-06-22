In the Avon Gorge, a rare moth survey is underway.

The Bristol Zoological Society (BZS) has announced that a conservation survey will be conducted over the next month to look for a rare moth.

The silky wave moth will be seen in the Avon Gorge during its flying season, which runs from June to early July. This is the only area in England where they may be found.

The 1.5-mile-long canyon along the River Avon is home to a variety of species, including white-winged moths, which are thought to be important for comprehending the surrounding ecosystem.

In the following weeks, a team of moth counters will head out with walking sticks on specified mornings to lightly tap the paths to encourage the moths to fly, and then each one will be counted.

Moth populations were first detected in the area in 1851, but they were only tracked on an ad hoc basis until 1992, when the Bristol Zoological Society took over the annual monitoring of the location.

The annual search for the moths took place last year under Covid-19 restrictions, and 342 of the insects were found during the species’ prime flight week.

“It’s a little bit of a mystery why they’re in one canyon and not in any others,” said Dr Jen Nightingale, the charity’s UK conservation manager.

“This is the eleventh year we’ve been monitoring the silky wave on a regular basis, and it’s critical because how this species is doing tells us a lot about how the other species and habitats in this really distinctive, vital, and unique location are doing as well.

“It is our responsibility to secure their long-term survival.”