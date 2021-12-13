In the Ava White case, three lads have been questioned on suspicion of murder.

As the investigation into the death of Ava White continues, three lads who were detained on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

The three teenagers, ages 13, 14 and 15, were released three days following their arrest last month.

A 14-year-old kid has been charged with the 12-year-murder old’s and could face a trial next year.

After the latest tragedy, Liverpool is filled with fear, sadness, and hope as it fights knife crime.

On the night of Thursday, November 25, Ava was stabbed in Liverpool city centre and died.

She and her buddies had been watching the Christmas lights turn on.

Her death generated a flood of grief and tributes, including from Notre Dame Catholic College, where she was a Year Eight student.

Peter Duffy, the principal, said: “Ava was a beloved, cherished, and one-of-a-kind member of the Notre Dame family. She was a really popular girl who had a great network of friends.” Four guys from south Liverpool were detained on suspicion of murder following her death.

After being questioned, three of the suspects were freed on conditional bond.

The youngster charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon, who cannot be identified owing to his age for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear in court in February for a plea and trial preparation hearing, where he will be asked to enter his pleas to the allegations.

The teenager was remanded in safe housing and a trial could take place in May.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Ava’s honor earlier this month on Church Street, which is close to the scene of the event.

Robert Martin, her father, recently stated: “We’d like to express our gratitude to everyone for their continued support at this difficult time.

“Thank you everybody for your thoughtful messages and contributions.

“Ava’s family is horrified and grieved by what has transpired, and we ask that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve as a family at this time.”

*Anyone with information that could assist the inquiry can call Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.