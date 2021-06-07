In the autumn, new catch-up funding may be too late to benefit students — IFS

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has cautioned that if the government waits releasing fresh funds until the autumn, any steps to help students catch up on missed learning will be “too late.”

According to the analysis, a three-year £15 billion education recovery package may be a “terrific investment” if it helps to minimize schoolchildren’s future lost wages.

It comes as the government’s £1.4 billion recovery fund for students who have been affected by school cancellations due to the epidemic was slammed by the education catch-up tsar.

Sir Kevan Collins, the former head of the Department of Education, resigned on Wednesday.