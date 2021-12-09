In the automobile, a 21-year-old drug dealer had cocaine, cash, and knuckleduster.

Jack Thornhill, 21, owed his drug suppliers a large sum of money and felt compelled to start selling the drugs to others.

Derek Jones, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, December 8, told the court that police on mobile patrol in Guildford Road, Southport, saw him in a black VW Golf at around 2 a.m. on October 6 last year because of his driving style.

He turned into Central Avenue, came to a halt, and exited the truck.

“The police grew suspicious because he constantly patted his hands in his pockets as if to conceal something despite being warned many times not to do so,” Mr Jones said.

“He appeared to be nervous and under the effects of alcohol or narcotics.” He had glazed eyes and was sweating profusely, according to the cops.” When he was searched, they discovered two cellphones on him, as well as eight wraps of cocaine, a knuckleduster, and £735 in cash in his car.

Thornhill, of Griffiths Drive, Southport, was arrested after testing positive for driving under the influence of cocaine. He lives with his parents and siblings.

His bedroom was examined, and a lock knife was discovered in his bedside drawer, as well as a kitchen knife hidden beneath his bed’s headboard.

Scales were also discovered, as well as a half kilo of a drug mixing component and 153g of cocaine with a potential street value of up to £15,000.

Officers also discovered £5,960 in cash, according to Mr Jones. When questioned, he remained silent, but an examination of his phone revealed that he had been involved in the distribution of cocaine for four weeks.

He was not employing anyone, according to the prosecution, and appeared to be a delivery service. Among the messages were demands for heroin packets, as well as one about someone owing him £1,900.

The 21-year-attorney old’s told Liverpool Crown Court yesterday that a probation officer regarded him as “one of the most improbable young men to dirty his hands.””

