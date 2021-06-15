In the Australian trade pact, legal protection would be a “huge boost” for whisky.

An industry group has stated that including legal protection for Scottish whisky in the final details of the recently agreed UK-Australia free trade agreement would be “a significant benefit.”

Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, his Australian counterpart, announced the agreement on Tuesday, which would make selling Scotland’s national drink cheaper in Australia.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) applauded the measure, which removes a 5% levy for the industry’s eighth-largest market, but demanded that any final agreement contain legal safeguards for its status.

“It’s extremely fantastic to see the abolition of the 5% tax on Scotch Whisky in the Agreement in Principle between the UK and Australia,” Karen Betts, SWA chief executive, said.

“This will assist Scotch whisky distilleries in expanding exports to Australia, which have nearly risen in the last decade, making Australia our eighth-largest market in terms of value.

“It’s also essential to us that Scotch whisky commerce with Australia is now tariff-free – we always prefer tariff-free trade because it allows Scotch whisky to compete on a level playing field and on the strength of our quality reputation.

“We anticipate further specifics of the Agreement in Principle,” she continued.

“A framework for removing regulatory hurdles to trade with Australia, in order to secure greater legal protection and tax fairness for Scotch whisky, is also vital to us, and will be a huge boost for the sector if achieved in this agreement.”

This is the first post-Brexit free trade pact that No 10 has negotiated from the ground up.

Between the EU and the UK, an agreement for tariff-free trade of goods and continuous preservation of Scottish whisky’s protections has already been reached.

The EU accounts for around a third of all bourbon exports and is its largest regional market, worth £1.26 billion a year.

In 2020, Scotland sold £126 million worth of beverages to Australia, and the UK government believes that this agreement will benefit distillers by reducing tariffs of up to 5%.

It follows the SWA's earlier statement.