In the attack on the Neighbourhood Weekender, a man suffered “severe face injuries.”

In what authorities say was an unprovoked attack, a guy received “severe facial injuries.”

The 31-year-old Burnley guy was with his girlfriend at the Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Victoria Park, Warrington.

The man was allegedly punched in the face at roughly 7.15 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, in an unprovoked assault, according to detectives.

The incident is claimed to have occurred 150 meters from the main stage’s back, near the bar on the left side.

Paramedics took the victim to Warrington Hospital, where he is still being treated, according to police.

The man’s assailant is described as white, 5’10” tall, of average to slim build, and with multiple tattoos on at least one of his legs.

He was last seen wearing a khaki green bucket hat, a dark green short-sleeved t-shirt, and shorts.

The investigation is still underway, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact them.

“This was a significant and what we consider to be an unprovoked assault while the victim was with his girlfriend,” said Detective Constable Laura Gilbert of Warrington’s Local Policing Unit.

“He suffered serious facial injuries that will require hospital treatment for the rest of his life.

“Since the assault was reported to the police, we’ve been doing multiple investigations, including reviewing CCTV evidence, and we’re eager to hear from anyone with information.

“Because the area was bustling at the time of the incident, with revellers enjoying the music, someone may have witnessed the assault, and I would want to invite you to come forward.

“I’d also like to urge to anyone who knows the individual identified as the accused offender, or if you have images or recordings that identify him or show the assault taking place, please get in touch.”

Please call Cheshire Constabulary via 101 or visit the force’s website and quote IML 1079201 if you can help police with their inquiry.

You can also give anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.