In the Asda car area, a family conflict erupts with an ear biting incident.

When a family fight erupted in an Asda car park, a guy sank his fangs into his sister’s ex-boyfriend.

Anthony Douglas discovered After a “acrimonious” break-up with his sister, Marie Douglas, Ryan Arnold was at Asda Huyton.

Douglas, 30, got in a car with his father, James Snow, and started seeking for Mr Arnold, Liverpool Crown Court heard today.

What happened next was caught on camera by CCTV cameras, as he bit Mr Arnold in the same spot where the victim had previously been bitten.

Mr Arnold and Miss Douglas have a five-year-old child together, according to prosecutor David Watson.

However, by February 22, 2020, they had been separated for six to eight months “in what appeared to be an unpleasant separation.”

Mr Watson said that Mr Arnold had begun a new relationship with Fay Murray, with whom he had fathered twins who were sick at the time.

Mr Arnold and Miss Murray went to the Asda supermarket around 9.30 p.m., he added, and Miss Murray went inside while Mr Arnold stayed in his Ford Galaxy.

According to the prosecutor: “He knew the defendant’s girlfriend Sophie McCormick worked in that Asda branch and didn’t want her to see him or know about his new car.

“Apparently, Sophie McCormick contacted the defendant after seeing Faye Murray.”

At roughly 9.50 p.m., Douglas and his father arrived at the store.

He was spotted sprinting into the supermarket, asking, “Where is he?” before approaching Mr Arnold and shouting, “Alright Ryan!”

The victim was anxious that his car would be destroyed, so he stepped out while the engine was still running, but Douglas “jumped into the driver’s seat” and drove the Ford about the parking lot, according to Mr Watson.

He stated, ” “The next thing Ryan Arnold remembers is the defendant and James Snow standing in front of him, calling him a ‘grass’ and a ‘rat.’

“On the CCTV tape, the defendant, who is seen to be in a highly energetic, agitated state throughout, is seen to lean into Ryan Arnold, who claims he was bitten in the left ear.”

Mr Arnold described himself as “frightened and disoriented” and “in a lot of pain and misery” when Miss Murray called the police.

He had gone there.