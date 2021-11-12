In the Arbery and Rittenhouse cases, racist rage is sparked by comments about “black pastors” and “Asian food.”

The trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and the three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery are currently underway, and individuals engaged in the proceedings, including a judge and a defense counsel, are facing outrage for racist comments.

During the three men’s trial, defense attorney Kevin Gough, who represented co-defendant William “Roddie” Bryan, expressed displeasure with the appearance of Rev. Al Sharpton, a Baptist clergyman, civil rights activist, and 2004 Democratic presidential candidate.

“I believe it’s intimidating and an attempt to pressure… or influence the jury if we’re going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we’re going to bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in front of the jury,” Gough said.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder made a joke about an imminent lunch break during Rittenhouse’s trial and has been chastised for his overbearing manner.

“I’m hoping the Asian food isn’t coming… isn’t on one of those boats down Long Beach Harbor,” he joked.

The joke relies on misconceptions about Asian cuisine and Asian people in the United States. Hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased around the world and in the United States as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, many of which are based on negative preconceptions like the one Schroeder mocked.

Both trials have been chastised for having largely white juries. According to a New York Times summary of the jury selection, Kenosha County, where Rittenhouse’s trial is taking place, is 75% white and the jury is largely white.

According to a USA Today investigation, almost a quarter of the people in Glynn County, Georgia, where the Arbery trial is taking place, are Black, but there is only one Black juror. Sharpton was quick to point this out, and Arbery’s family invited him. He referred to the Arbery case as a 21st-century lynching.