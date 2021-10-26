In the alternative provision sector, there are calls for action against unregistered schools.

Today (October 26), a Merseyside-based education group will visit the Houses of Parliament to urge the government to tighten down on unregistered alternative provision schools.

Progress Education, which runs 13 independent alternative provision secondary schools across the UK, argues that any school that teaches pupils for more than eight hours per week should be required to register and be inspected by Ofsted.

When providers refuse to sign up, the ability to close those institutions should be available.

James Madine, the CEO of Progress Education, explained: “The number of unregistered independent schools has increased dramatically in recent years.

“Indeed, an Ofsted investigation released in 2019 revealed that about 6,000 children were enrolled in an unregulated program that year.

“Unregistered providers can put children at danger by denying them a proper education. Typically, children who attend an unregulated school are among the most vulnerable in society, and unregistered providers can put them at greater risk by denying them an appropriate education.

“Because these providers aren’t subject to safeguarding or educational quality inspections, it’s impossible for authorities to know what measures are in place to protect students.”

What is the definition of alternative education?

Alternative education is provided by local governments or schools for students who would not otherwise obtain a suitable education due to exclusion, illness, or other factors.

It means that learning programs can be tailored to fit the needs and interests of kids, increasing the likelihood that they will engage in and succeed in school.

However, there is a legitimate concern that the development of unregulated schools, some of which have unsafe facilities, lack of organization, and poorly qualified staff, is bringing the entire industry into shame.

Getting caught in the web

According to new research, youngsters who are not in school are more likely to be involved in knife crime and teenage violence, as well as being exploited by criminal gangs.

As a result, sending children to an unregulated alternative provision school could be extremely risky.

“James” stated: “We know that a lack of recognized service for excluded students contributes to children falling through the cracks and being victims of violence and criminal exploitation.

“As a result, we’re urging the government to narrow the definition of what defines a school.

“We’re also asking local governments to do so.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”