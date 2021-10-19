In the Ahmaud Arbery jury selection case, the judge warns the defense about the lines of questioning for the pool.

The jury selection procedure in the trial of three white males accused of assassinating Ahmaud Arbery has been slow to begin, despite direct inquiries from the defense.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys in Glynn County spent hours on Monday examining 20 possible jurors. Approximately 1,000 persons in Glynn County have been summoned to serve on the jury in the case.

Given how Arbery’s death dominated the news last summer, the big jury pool reflected the difficulty of finding impartial jurors.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, the case’s judge, has pushed the lawyers to “streamline” their approach in order to expedite the process.

When defense attorneys asked jury panelists plainly whether they already thought the accused were guilty, Walmsely would stop them.

“You don’t ask a potential juror their view on guilt or innocence,” Walmsley told one lawyer, calling the query “inappropriate.”

Walmsey also chastised other lawyers for interrogating individuals who had unfavorable feelings about the men about how they would remain impartial.

An attorney for defendant Travis McMichael, Jason Sheffield, maintained that lawyers need to ask such direct questions to separate jury pool members who already have preconceived opinions.

Sheffield defended his jury questioning, saying, “Life is on the line, and we feel like these are appropriate questions.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

One jury member expressed his dissatisfaction with the case, telling counsel that he was tired of hearing about it. Another inquired if she should be concerned about her safety if she is on the final jury and the outcome enrages some individuals.

When the court adjourned Monday evening, eight possible jurors had been discharged, and the status of four others who had completed individual questioning remained unclear.

Jury selection might take more than two weeks, according to court officials. The trial, according to prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, might last until the week before Thanksgiving.

The race of any of the potential jurors has not been revealed by the court.

After a smartphone video of Arbery’s deadly shot on a residential street outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020, a nationwide outrage erupted after the incident was posted online two months later. Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are accused of murder and other charges in the death of a 25-year-old Black man. This is a condensed version of the information.