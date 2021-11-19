In the Ahmaud Arbery case, the defense attorney refers to the trial as a “public Lynching” of white defendants.

On Friday, a defense attorney for one of the three white men accused of following and killing unarmed Black jogging Ahmaud Arbery called the murder trial a “public lynching” of his client.

In his application for a mistrial filed before the case’s final statements, attorney Kevin Gough, who represents defendant William “Roddie” Bryan, protested to the judge that the trial was being affected by forces outside the courtroom.

“This isn’t the year 1915. This isn’t the year 1923. Although there aren’t tens of thousands of people outside with pitchforks and baseball bats, I respectfully submit to the court that this is the twenty-first-century equivalent “The court was informed by Gough.

“This case is being influenced by third parties. They’ve been doing it from the courtroom’s gallery. It’s been done from the outside. This is how a public lynching in the twenty-first century looks like “Added he.

A number of racial justice campaigners have equated Arbery’s execution to a modern-day lynching. The 25-year-old was fatally shot by Travis McMichael on February 23, 2020, in self-defense, according to the defense.

McMichael was accompanied by his father Gregory and their neighbor Bryan for the shoot. All three guys are charged with Arbery’s murder.

At a prayer vigil outside the Glynn County Courthouse last week, Reverend Al Sharpton said, “What has happened in this case is a lynching in the twenty-first century.”

Arbery’s father has also called his son’s death a lynching, telling reporters, “My baby got slain for his skin color, lynched.”

Gough used the same metaphor for the defendants in the court on Friday.

The attorney contended that it didn’t matter whether the jury or witnesses were being swayed by outside reasons, but it was important to establish that the case had been influenced by issues unrelated to the defendants’ innocence.

“Just because they haven’t put up a podium outside with a hangman’s noose doesn’t mean this isn’t a trial,” Gough remarked. “Despite the course’s best efforts, this isn’t a trial that hasn’t been influenced by a woke left crowd.”

On Friday, Gough filed a new move for a mistrial, claiming that the swarm was once again influencing the case. This is a condensed version of the information.