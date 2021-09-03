In the Ahmaud Arbery case, a former Georgia DA has been charged with violating his oath of office and obstructing justice.

A former Georgia district attorney has been charged with violations and obstruction of justice in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot and died in Georgia in May 2020.

Former District Attorney Jackie Johnson will be charged with Violation of Oath of a Public Officer, a felony punishable by 1 to 5 years in jail, and Obstruction of a Police Officer, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in prison, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

During the inquiry, Johnson reportedly broke her oath as a district attorney by “showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael,” one of the defendants accused of killing Arbery, as well as neglecting to “treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family properly and with dignity,” according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, Johnson sought legal advice from Waycross District Attorney George E. Barnhill, but she was unaware that Barnhill had already given police an evaluation claiming that the shooting was in self-defense during a citizen’s arrest on Greg McMichael’s behalf.

McMichael left the DA’s office in 2019 following a 20-year stint as an investigator. McMichael worked at Johnson for nine years.

“Our office is dedicated to ensuring that individuals entrusted with serving do so in an ethical and honest manner,” Carr added. “We appreciate the efforts of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Grand Jury.”

Carr’s office claimed that they will not release any additional information on Johnson other than what is contained in the indictment.

Arbery, 25, was allegedly killed while jogging through a neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia, by his father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.

After a brief scuffle between Arbery and Travis, the three guys hunted him down and executed him.

Carr released an official statement about the possible ramifications of Arbery’s death.

“I am profoundly concerned by the events surrounding the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery based on the video evidence and press accounts that I have seen,” Carr said in a statement.

Carr also indicated at the time that he wanted “justice to be carried.” This is a condensed version of the information.