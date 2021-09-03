In the aftermath of the United States’ withdrawal, several Afghans who are wanted by the Taliban have gone underground.

After the United States finished its army departure from Afghanistan on Tuesday, many former Afghan leaders and social activists are now exploiting underground hideouts to plot their own escape.

Several former Afghan government security personnel, activists, journalists, and women are hiding from the Taliban in what one former government official characterizes as “subterranean facilities.”

For security reasons, Niamatullah was only named by his first name. He served as governor of two provinces in the now-defunct civil government. He is currently assisting in the protection of 156 Afghans hidden in 12 subterranean facilities located throughout the regions surrounding Kabul.

Locals who worked with past government officials rented out the places utilized for the hideouts, Niamatullah told This website on Thursday. Women, children, activists, former local police officers, and high-profile security professionals who are wanted by the Taliban are currently housed in all of the facilities.

After being threatened by the insurgents, Niamatullah has been attempting to stay secure as well. He has been on the run since August, when the Taliban began conducting home searches in Kabul and questioning his family and acquaintances about his location. To avoid getting caught, he said he has been changing his phone number and location frequently.

The facilities, according to Niamatullah, have limited mobile reception and internet, as well as basic amenities powered by solar energy. He claims they use solar energy to avoid being discovered by local electric firms, which could send workers to randomly check out actual addresses that use electric services and cables and possibly report those addresses to the Taliban.

He explained, “Solar energy is free, and no one will wonder how we acquire our power.”

Former security advisor Nasser Waziri told This website on Thursday that the objective is to keep the group hidden until they can safely depart the country. He and Niamatullah, he added, are among the former authorities assisting in securing an exit for Taliban targets.

Waziri went on to say that one departure strategy being investigated right now is transporting them across the border to Tajikistan, where they can live permanently or temporarily while their asylum applications to Europe are processed. This is a condensed version of the information.