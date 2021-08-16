In the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, a Kabul resident says, “Time Has Stopped.”

During a 15-minute drive around Kabul amid the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, a citizen stated “it feels like time has stopped” and that “only men and boys” emerged on the streets, according to the Associated Press.

Nillan, 27, told the Associated Press on Monday that “everything has changed,” and that she only wanted to be identified by her first name for her own safety. Following President Ashraf Ghani’s departure from the country, the Taliban gained control of Kabul on Sunday, and many people are now sheltering inside their homes. Women were forced to stay primarily indoors under the Taliban’s previous rule, and those suspected of crimes might be publicly executed or have limbs removed.

Nillan remarked, “We don’t know what to do, we don’t know if we still have work.” “It feels as if our lives and futures have come to an end.”

She claimed that Taliban-backed television advertisements urged people to return to work but did not mention women.

Thousands of Afghans raced onto the tarmac of Kabul’s airport on Monday, attempting to exit the nation after the Taliban gained control in an astonishingly quick manner. In a widely shared video, some clung to the side of a US military cargo jet before takeoff, capturing the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a tumultuous end.

The Taliban stormed Kabul, putting an end to a two-decade effort by the United States and its allies to transform Afghanistan. In the face of an insurgent attack that ripped through the country in just over a week, the country’s Western-trained security forces disintegrated or fled, just days before the last American troops were scheduled to leave at the end of the month.

A nervous quiet descended on the city, with most residents hiding in their houses while the Taliban stationed fighters at strategic junctions. There were isolated reports of looting and armed men banging on doors and gates, and the streets were unusually quiet for a city with a population of 5 million people. At one of the city’s main squares, fighters were seen searching vehicles.

Many fear turmoil or a return to the kind of when the Taliban freed thousands of captives and the police simply vanished.