In the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, Afghanistan’s radio and television stations are only broadcasting Islamic music.

When the Taliban were initially driven out of Afghanistan two decades ago, Ahmad Sarmast left his home in Melbourne, Australia, and set out to bring music back to his homeland, which the Taliban had prohibited.

Sarmast established a school as a one-of-a-kind effort in inclusion for the beleaguered country. According to the Associated Press, radio and television stations are now playing only Islamic songs as Taliban fighters crack down on Afghans in order to restore a strict Islamic law.

While it’s unclear whether the change in programming is due to Taliban orders or simply a desire to avoid violence, Sarmast told the Associated Press that his students, including orphans and homeless youngsters, are upset.

Sarmast said, “I’m heartbroken.” The Taliban takeover was “so unexpected and unanticipated,” he added, “that it was like an explosion, and everyone was caught off guard.”

From his home in Melbourne, he watched in horror as the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, culminating a rapid offensive that restored the fundamentalist force to power and startled the world.

Since then, Sarmat’s two cellphones haven’t stopped ringing. Many of the calls come from worried students who want to know what will happen next. Is the school going to be closed? Would the Taliban make music illegal once more? Are their priceless instruments secure?

“We are all terrified of the future of music, terrified of our girls, terrified of our faculty,” he remarked. Sarmast requested that additional facts about the pupils and school not be made public in a Zoom interview because he did not want to put them in risk.

Sarmast had left Kabul for his summer vacation on July 12, never knowing that just a few weeks later, the entire project and all he had accomplished for the previous 20 years would be jeopardized. He’s worried about his 350 students and 90 faculty members, many of whom have already fled. Their fears have been fueled by reports of Taliban members going door-to-door looking for enemies.

Sarmast, 58, the son of a well-known Afghan composer and conductor, sought sanctuary in Australia during the civil conflict in Afghanistan in the 1990s.

The Taliban swept to power in 1996. With the single exception of music, the ultra-religious movement outlawed it as wicked.