In the aftermath of the Surfside collapse, Florida has been advised to pass a law requiring high-rise inspections.

According to the Associated Press, a group of engineers and architects has encouraged Florida to demand stricter building inspections and rules in order to avoid another catastrophe like the Surfside condominium collapse, which killed 98 people in June.

The guidelines and rules, according to Allen Douglas, executive director of the Florida Engineering Society and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida, are critical in preventing another disaster.

“We have no idea why the skyscraper collapsed,” he stated. “It didn’t matter if it was a design flaw, a construction issue, or simply a lack of upkeep. But, as an industry, I believe they felt obligated to provide something.” High-rise buildings near the ocean should have safety evaluations every 20 years, according to the guidelines, which were presented four months after the Champlain Towers South collapsed.

The Surfside Working Group, which is made up of seven of Florida’s engineering and architecture groups, has recommended that practically all big structures in the state be evaluated for structural concerns within the first 30 years of construction, with ten-year follow-up examinations.

Within the first 20 years of construction, buildings within 3 miles of the ocean should be inspected, with follow-up inspections every seven years.

The suggestions were based on “protecting the long-term health of buildings by analyzing environmental and other degradation of structures and their systems during the life of a facility,” according to the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida and the Florida Engineering Society.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Our advice is not to tell condo owners or other building owners how to preserve their properties,” Douglas added. “It’s basically to put a mechanism in place that these buildings should be inspected on a regular basis to discover any structural issues.” He claimed the report had been sent to Florida politicians.

The recommendations were originally reported on Thursday by the Miami Herald and the Tampa Bay Times.

The report recommends that inspections be conducted on a wide range of structures, including condominiums, offices, and other structures with more than 10 occupants that are subject to the state’s building code.

Tall building inspections are only required in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

When Champlain Towers South collapsed in the middle of the night, it was receiving its 40-year inspection. An engineer’s report from 2018. This is a condensed version of the information.