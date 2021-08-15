In the aftermath of the Plymouth shootings, gun ownership restrictions are being scrutinized.

The Government has urged police forces in England and Wales to reassess their current firearm application processes in the aftermath of the horrific shooting in Plymouth.

Questions about how Keyham gunman Jake Davison, 22, received a guns license and went on a shooting spree, killing five people before turning the pistol on himself, are still being asked.

On Sunday evening, the government said that it was drafting legislation to assist ensure greater standards of decision-making for police guns licensing applications.

According to the Home Office, this will include social media checks for those seeking permission to own a rifle or shotgun.

All police forces in England and Wales have been requested to investigate if any existing licenses need to be reviewed.

It comes after a former Metropolitan Police Commissioner said that officers should comb through online profiles of persons applying for firearms licenses to ensure that “guns do not slip into the hands of dangerous people.”

Davison’s social media activity revealed an infatuation with “incel” culture, which means “involuntary celibacy,” as well as a fascination with guns and the United States.

“Incidents like Thursday’s awful events in Plymouth are thankfully rare, but their impact is deep, not only on those immediately impacted but on the whole public as well,” a Home Office source said.

“We are continually evaluating what reasonable and proportionate steps we might take to assist prevent another tragic loss of life.

“We’re bringing forward new recommendations to improve how those applying for a guns license are evaluated in the future, including social media checks,” says the statement.

“However, we are asking the police to evaluate their policies immediately as a matter of urgency, and to see if any existing licenses need to be reviewed again.

“This will give them peace of mind that all required precautions have been taken to keep them safe.”

Davison’s holding of a shotgun and a firearms license is already the subject of an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It will investigate why Devon and Cornwall Police returned his rifle and guns permit to him last month, after it had been taken away following an assault accusation in September of last year.

Lord Stevens, a former Scotland Yard commissioner. “The summary has come to an end.”