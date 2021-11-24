In the aftermath of the Alec Baldwin incident, New Mexico lawmakers are looking for ways to entice the film industry.

A month after the unintentional shooting death of a cinematographer on a film set in the state, New Mexico lawmakers were nearly unified in their support for the state’s tax incentive program for the film industry in a legislative hearing Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, the state now offers a 25 to 35 percent rebate for in-state spending, which attracts both large and small filmmakers to help down production costs.

Officials from the state’s economic development department released a study indicating an expected $109 million in credits for the fiscal year ending in June 2021, with every tax dollar spent on credits yielding an eight-fold return on investment for the local economy.

According to Amber Dodson, director of the New Mexico Film Office, legislative reforms in 2019 expanded the incentives available to production firms that show long-term commitments to the state by signing 10-year contracts on a certified production facility. Netflix and NBCUniversal are two corporations who have already been granted the designation, which permits them to obtain a higher rebate cap for productions in the state.

“These agreements will undoubtedly ensure the industry’s long-term viability,” Dodson said. “As a result, we’re no longer a fly-by-night location for shooting a western. We are a node in a long-term and sustainable ecology.” The meeting comes just over a month after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who later died, and a director who was injured on the set of “Rust,” a Western filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside of Santa Fe, with a real gun loaded with live bullets during a rehearsal.

New Mexico is a film-friendly state "In the midst of debates about how to financially support the local film industry, Democratic state Rep. Moe Maestas stated. Several other members of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives mirrored his sentiments.

Producers of “Rust” applied for a state rebate, but it’s unlikely they’ll get it because filming was suspended.

The tragedy on a movie set on Oct. 21 is being investigated by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, which found untrained crew workers, evident safety violations, and a major labor conflict. Baldwin, according to authorities, mistookly believed he was given a gun when he wasn't.