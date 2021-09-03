In the aftermath of the Afghanistan bombing, a flight attendant dedicates 13 seats to fallen military members.

During a flight on Tuesday, an American Airlines flight attendant decided to memorialize military service members who died in Afghanistan in August by reserving and designating seats for them.

James Goldsmith, a flight attendant, scribbled the names of the service men on cards. He asked passengers with free seats next to them on a trip from Chicago to Dallas whether they wanted to remember the military members murdered in the Kabul attack.

Goldsmith told WPLG Local 10 News, which originally reported on the homage, “I went through the cabin, and everyone raised their hand pretty much immediately away.”

“It was a true joy to be able to provide them with the flight that they so richly deserved,” he continued.

Passengers on the airplane are seen holding up the cards and laying them on empty seats in a video Goldsmith posted on Instagram.

Goldsmith stated on Instagram, “Today my crew dedicated our flight AA2754 to the 13 service members who lost their life in Afghanistan last week.”

“They all deserved to fly home and hug their families one more. He went on to say, “We were proud to honor and fly alongside them today.”

Eleven members of the US Marine Corps, one member of the Army, and one member of the Navy were killed in the attack on August 26 in Kabul. Their names were provided by the Department of Defense on August 28.

“I would love for all of the warriors to have the accolades that they deserve,” Goldsmith told WPLG.

Goldsmith stated, “It was all about them.” “I was just delighted I had the opportunity to do it because we had free seats on our trip.”

Many people have paid respect to the troops who have died in Afghanistan in recent days.

Thirteen beers have been placed on a dedicated table for service members in restaurants across the country.

Alex Ham, the owner of Whitey’s Fish Camp, a restaurant in Florida that showcased 13 beers, told the Today show, “We kind of saw the trend going on and we thought we should show support.”

“It was unfortunate that there was so much political wiggle room. We noticed that there was a lot less emphasis on what matters most, which is who we lost,” he continued.

On Tuesday, the United States House of Representatives introduced a bill to celebrate the “extraordinary bravery” of. This is a condensed version of the information.