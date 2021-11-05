In the aftermath of Liverpool’s victory against Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes a brave new claim.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims to have “moved on” from his side’s devastating loss to Liverpool.

Last month, the Reds won a record 5-0 victory over their arch rivals at Old Trafford.

In the comfortable win, Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, with assists from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

With Liverpool’s victory, the pressure on Solskjaer’s job as United manager grew.

Various rumors said that the Norwegian would be sacked from his position as manager at Old Trafford.

He remains in the position, though, and claims to have “moved on” from the defeat to Liverpool.

United play local rival Manchester City this weekend, and Solskjaer says the setback to Liverpool is now in the “history books.”

In his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said, “We’ve moved on from that one.”

“Of course, it’ll go down in history, but we’ve had a great week.”

“We’ve got terrific successes away from home, in tough games, and the attitude is upbeat.”

“We have to believe we can do positive things going into this game.” It’s a neighborhood derby, and everyone understands what’s on the line.”