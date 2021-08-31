In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, over 300,000 people in Louisiana and Mississippi are without water.

According to the Associated Press, more than 300,000 people in Louisiana and Mississippi are without water as a result of Hurricane Ida. After the hurricane, eighteen water systems were out of service, affecting roughly 312,000 people.

Boil-water advisories affected another 329,000 people in 14 water systems, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. Those who were evacuated were told to stay put as the authorities worked to resolve the power outages, road restrictions, and other concerns brought on by the hurricane.

“Right now, there are a lot of unknowns. Edwards stated, “There are certainly more questions than answers.”

Debbie Greco and her family hid on a stairwell landing when Hurricane Ida flooded her home in LaPlace, on the west side of Lake Pontchartrain, with 4 feet (1.2 meters) of muddy water.

On Sunday, she and her son had rescued her elderly parents from their home across the street. They prayed now that the roof would not collapse on top of them all.

After they were rescued by boat, she added, “God blessed us that we all survived.”

While New Orleans was spared the worst of the storm’s floods, LaPlace and other adjacent villages were not so fortunate.

Ida ripped roofs off houses and inundated entire subdivisions in LaPlace. As the water surged, residents retreated to their second stories or attics, pleading for boat rescues on social media.

On Monday, rescue trucks and boats on trailers arrived to transport people to safety. Others waded through knee-deep water with pets and other things to reach dry ground.

Hundreds of people hauled chimneys, gutters, and other housing components to the curb.

Another LaPlace resident, John Vincent, 65, remarked, “My hopes are destroyed.” “I mean, at my age, I have to start from scratch.”

The levee system in New Orleans, which was renovated at a cost of billions after Hurricane Katrina damaged it, held up against Ida’s wrath. Ida hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which wreaked havoc on the city and claimed 1,800 lives in 2005.

However, at LaPlace, construction on a long-awaited levee project that isn’t expected to be completed until 2024 has only recently begun.

