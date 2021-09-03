In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a Louisiana nursing home reportedly did not feed and changed residents.

The Associated Press claimed that residents at Louisiana nursing homes were not fed or changed after being transferred to a warehouse in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

After four nursing home residents died, Louisiana officials stated on Thursday that an inquiry will be begun.

Hundreds of patients were evacuated from seven nursing homes to the warehouse in Independence. Residents were resting on mattresses on the floor, not being fed or changed, and not being spaced out in accordance with social distancing requirements, according to a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health, Aly Neel.

When a team of health inspectors came at the warehouse to inspect the facilities, the owner of the nursing homes, Bob Dean, told them to leave right away. A coroner ruled that three of the deaths were caused by the hurricane, and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards promised a thorough investigation and “strong legal action.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

By Wednesday, power should be restored to practically all of New Orleans, ten days after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the electric grid, destroying poles, transformers, and even a giant steel transmission tower, leaving more than 1 million customers in Louisiana without power.

Entergy stated in a statement on Friday that not every customer in the city will have power restored. Customers who have damage where electricity enters their home will have to repair it themselves, and some minor locations may take longer.

In the parishes east and south of New Orleans, which were hammered for hours by winds of 100 mph (160 kph) or more, Entergy said there is still no clear indication of when the lights will be turned back on.

The company requested tolerance, considering the heat and pain caused by Hurricane Ida. More than 25,000 personnel from 40 states are working to repair the 14,000 damaged poles, 2,223 broken transformers, and 155 damaged transmission structures, according to Entergy.

“Please be aware that thousands of personnel and contractors are now working in the field to restore power at all hours of the day and night. We will not stop until every neighborhood has been restored.” Rod West, a group president for utility operations, echoed this sentiment.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was set to visit Louisiana on Friday to assess the damage after promising a thorough investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.