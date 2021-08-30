In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a drone video captures looters breaking into an ATM.

WXChasing (Brandon Clement) shared the video on Twitter, which shows two people at a burned-down market in the St. Claude district of New Orleans.

The tweet reads, “The moment looters notice a drone is observing them try to get into an ATM machine in the burned-down St. Claude market in the lower 9th ward,” according to the tweet.

One of the individuals can be seen in the video attempting to empty the ATM, which has been extensively damaged by a fire. As the video progresses, another person enters the market and spots the drone flying above.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Fire Department also shared several images of the market in St. Claude, which had burned destroyed.

In a tweet displaying the burned-down market, the New Orleans Fire Department wrote, “2- Alarm Fire. St Claude & Andry St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo unit.” The New Orleans Fire Department first got reports of the market on fire early Monday morning, according to Nola.co.

While the actual cause of the fire is unknown, Hurricane Ida inflicted extensive damage across Louisiana after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center downgraded Ida to a Tropical Storm, although sections of New Orleans had already suffered heavy rain and strong winds.

“Tropical Storm force winds, especially in gusts, will continue across sections of southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama this afternoon,” the National Hurricane Center stated in a Monday morning update.

Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama are also predicted to have heavy rain, which could result in “considerable” flash flooding, according to the report.

As Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared that the entire city had lost electricity.

