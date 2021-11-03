In the aftermath of Halyna Hutchins’ shooting, Alec Baldwin discusses post-defence situations on the Rust set.

Alec Baldwin shared a social media message from a Rust crew member dismissing safety concerns on the set of the film.

When a revolver he was holding went off during filming in New Mexico this month, the Hollywood actor, 63, inadvertently shot and murdered cameraman Halyna Hutchins.

The shooting, which also injured Rust director Joel Souza, is the subject of a police inquiry.

According to court filings, authorities in Santa Fe are investigating how a suspected live bullet ended up in a pistol that had been pronounced safe by an assistant director.

Following the shooting, there were complaints of safety problems on set, and the Santa Fe County Sheriff indicated there had been “some complacency” in the handling of guns.

“The idea being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bull——,” costume designer Terese Magpale Davis, who stated she worked on the film, posted on social media.

The message, which Baldwin shared on Instagram with the comment “read this,” defended established conditions in the wake of crew member concerns. “These producers, who ostensibly don’t care about their team, have worked relentlessly alongside us,” according to the post. Baldwin is a producer as well as the star of Rust.

Davis defended the film’s weapons expert, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who passed the gun to assistant director David Halls before handing it over to Baldwin.

“The armorer had apprenticed to a well-known armorer and had worked on the same type of film a few months earlier,” she explained.

Davis responded to claims of misfires on set before to the deadly incident by saying they were “accidental discharges,” which are “more common than you realize.”

Davis defended Halls while pushing for a greater awareness of guns on set, saying the team conducted three safety meetings per day.

She wrote, “This is about gun safety.” “Something we could all benefit from learning more about so we can recognize when we’re experiencing something unusual.

“I understand that isn’t as much fun as slamming producers. In a disaster, the last thing anyone wants to think about is personal responsibility.” Baldwin made a public statement regarding the shooting. “The summary has come to an end.”