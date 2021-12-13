In the aftermath of devastating tornadoes in the Southeast, the death toll has risen.

As of Monday, the death toll from a series of devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky over the weekend was still rising, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear predicting that the figure will almost surely grow to over 100.

While rescue teams continue to search for remains around the clock, people in Kentucky can take some solace in the fact that the death toll appears to be lower than original estimates. According to NBC, the lowest estimate in Kentucky is 50 deaths, although that number is likely to be greater than or close to 100 — not as high as initially anticipated.

As of Monday, 35 people had been confirmed dead in Kentucky, the state hardest struck by the tornadoes, with the search for survivors and bodies continuing. Initially, the high figures were based on information from a candle business in Mayfield, Ky., the tornado-ravaged town.

Seventy individuals were thought to be missing from the workplace, but eight have been confirmed dead, with eight more still missing as of Monday. Ninety more people have been discovered alive.

According to the Edwardsville Police Department, six people have been confirmed dead after an Amazon warehouse was torched in Illinois. Only 45 people were able to leave the premises, with several claiming that Amazon had ordered them to stay.

There have been four verified deaths in Tennessee, two confirmed deaths in Missouri, and two confirmed deaths in Arkansas, however those figures are expected to grow. Outside of Kentucky, the death toll might be as high as 25.

As rescue personnel continue to identify bodies and seek for the missing, nothing is clear. The issue might potentially worsen the COVID-19 pandemic, which is already expecting a surge in cases over the holidays as the number of persons proven to have the Omicron form climbs.