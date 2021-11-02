In the aftermath of Covid, an MP has called for a ‘triple lock’ to prevent school closures.

Following the “disaster” of Covid-19 lockdowns, MPs must vote in Parliament to approve any future school closures, according to a top Tory.

Closures during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Committee, “wielded a hammer blow for pupils’ education and wellness.”

Their “apocalyptic” effect, according to the Harlow MP, has jeopardized the futures of millions of students across the country.

Mr Halfon’s bill proposes to reclassify schools and educational institutions as “vital infrastructure,” alongside power plants, hospitals, and grocery stores, in order to shield millions of students from potential closures.

The bill, which has the support of the Children’s Commissioner for England, would enact a “triple lock” of safeguards that would require Parliament’s approval before any school closures could take place.

“While national lockdowns were necessary to protect the public’s health, school closures have been nothing short of a disaster for our children,” Mr Halfon said of his Ten Minute Rule Bill, which will be introduced on Wednesday.

“These closures dealt a hammer blow to the education and well-being of pupils.” Their impact was cataclysmic, jeopardizing the prospects of millions of students and preventing them from progressing up the economic ladder.

“Even before the epidemic, underprivileged students were 18 months behind their better-off peers in terms of learning by the time they passed their GCSEs.”

“Now, as a result of school closures, these students confront a rising achievement gap and a worsening mental health crisis, as well as countless safety risks and fewer opportunities in life.”

“Shockingly, school closures are expected to cost our young people between £78 and £154 billion in missed earnings over their lifetimes.”

A triple lock would compel the government to consult the Children’s Commissioner to determine if any national or regional school closures are necessary and in the best interests of the students.

The plans call for a debate and vote in Parliament to approve any proposed school closure.

If the shutdown is granted, the Education Secretary would be have to return to Parliament every three weeks for a vote on any proposed extension.

“There is no doubt that children paid a high price for their lives,” stated Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England.”

