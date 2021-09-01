In the Afghan exit, Pope Francis claims that “not all eventualities” were taken into account.

The pontiff slammed Western countries for attempting to impose democracy without taking into consideration local customs, and implied that the Vatican was working diplomatically to assist Afghans reeling from the Taliban’s control.

On Monday night, the United States’ 20-year operation in Afghanistan came to an end, with the last flight returning American troops home. President Joe Biden has been chastised for how he managed the pullout, which left thousands of US nationals, Green Card holders, and Afghans eligible for an airlift behind.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, called the evacuation’s management “perhaps the largest failure in American administration on a military stage in my experience.”

With Biden defending the circumstances of the US pullout, Spanish television Cadena COPE, which is affiliated with the Catholic Church, asked Pope Francis if the exit was properly conducted.

While the Pope believed it was “legal” to leave Afghanistan after two decades, he added that “the echo it has in me is something else,” and that the most important element was “how to negotiate a way out.”

According to a translation, the Argentine-born pontiff told the channel, “As far as I can see here, it appears that not all eventualities were taken into consideration,” adding, “I do not wish to judge.”

“I don’t know if there will be a review or not,” he continued, referring to the Taliban, “but there was obviously a lot of deception, perhaps on the part of the new authorities.” “I’d say deception or a great deal of naivety. “I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”

“It is imperative to put an end to the foolish approach of intervening from the outside and constructing democracy in other countries while ignoring the people’s traditions.”

Aid to Afghans on a Diplomatic Level

The Pope told Cadena COPE that Cardinal Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, and his colleagues were working diplomatically to assist Afghans.

“He’s an excellent diplomat, and I’m sure he’s assisting, or at least offering to assist. It’s a challenging scenario.

"I'm going to try to invoke what the Church usually asks for in times of adversity and crisis: prayer and penance.