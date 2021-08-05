In the absence of their mother, a man repeatedly rapes his teen daughter and son; he is sentenced

In Australia, a man was convicted on Monday for rapping his two young daughters, both under the age of 14, in the absence of their mother.

According to The Australian, a 53-year-old unidentified man from Queensland was sentenced to nine years in prison after a court found him guilty of causing a “gross breach of trust” by preying on his biological daughter and son many times while in his care.

The father molested both of his children for over 16 months while the children’s mother, now his ex-wife, was gone at work or asleep, according to the court. In April of this year, the guy admitted to nine charges of rape and five counts of indecent treatment of children under the age of 16.

When the man’s ex-wife went out to work in the afternoons, she would leave the children in his care. According to The Australian, the investigation discovered that the guy had photographed his daughter’s vagina and masturbated while his little son was around. Several times, the youngster was raped and indecently touched.

However, the court was told that the individual had trouble recalling the events since he was heavily intoxicated with beer and marijuana at the time.

Judge Katherine McGinness remarked in court, “I am concerned you (the father) appear to not have embraced responsibility in the sense that you claim you can’t recollect any of the instances.” According to Perth Now, she said, “The fact that you used marijuana and drink is no excuse.”

The individual was diagnosed with significant depression illnesses after he was charged. He was sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole by the court.

While his wife was out from home, a father in India was accused of rapping his 14-year-old daughter while inebriated. After a 49-year-old man from the southern state of Andhra Pradesh allegedly impregnated his teen daughter, authorities filed a case against him. The crime was discovered after the victim’s grandparents filed a complaint after she was discovered pregnant. The girl told her mother about the sexual assault after it happened, but she didn’t report it because the man allegedly threatened to kill them.