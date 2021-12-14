In the absence of her parents, a 5-year-old girl allegedly brands her infant sister with a hot fork.

In the absence of their parents, a 5-year-old girl branded her younger sister with a hot fork, according to media sources. The older sister was said to be envious of her younger sibling because she received all of her parents’ attention.

The event, which occurred in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, was discovered after the victim’s parents installed CCTV cameras after the doctor who treated the newborn for red patches on her body recommended it.

The elder youngster was recorded on CCTV branding the 1-month-old infant with a fork, according to the Times of India.

The parents initially assumed the baby’s spots were caused by sepsis or an allergy.

According to local magazine Puthiya Thalaimurai [Google Translate], the newborn was treated for nearly a month, yet she got additional spots.

Despite visits to the doctor, the infant continued to weep uncontrollably, and the parents had no idea what was causing their child’s distress.

“I was certain the red patches were indeed burns when the parents brought the youngster back to me after a few days.” I inquired as to whether the baby was being physically abused. They were unable to provide an answer. Dr. Samal told the Times of India, “Then I advised the parents to acquire a CCTV camera in her bed.”

The eldest daughter would go to the kitchen, heat up a fork, and inflict burns on the infant’s body whenever their mother was distracted with domestic chores, according to the story. This happens on a daily basis. Without knowing what the elder sibling had done, the mother would rush to the baby to care for her.

It’s unclear whether or not a formal police report was filed in the event.

Dr. M K Rath, a child psychologist, believes that “Parents should not make their children feel inferior to other children. Because youngsters do not comprehend the meaning of counseling, their parents may simply treat them with equal love and affection.” In October, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly abused by her stepmother and branded with a spatula. The incident occurred in Gujarat, a western state. A video footage released on social media at the time allegedly showed the youngster discussing the torment she had endured at the hands of her stepmother. The child displayed the physical marks she received from her stepmother’s thrashing in the video.