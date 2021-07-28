In the 200m freestyle relay, Tom Dean wins his second Olympic gold.

After assisting his country to victory in the 4200m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tom Dean became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold medal in a single Olympics in 113 years.

Dean had just won the men’s 200m freestyle in a British record time 24 hours earlier, and he got out to a strong, though unspectacular, start in the relay event before his teammates finished the job.

Alongside Dean were Duncan Scott, who finished second in Tuesday’s individual race, James Guy, and Matthew Richards, who won Team GB’s third swimming gold of Tokyo 2020 with a timing of six minutes and 58.58 seconds.

In more than a century, Dean is the first British male swimmer to win two gold medals in the same Games, following in the footsteps of Henry Taylor, who won the men’s freestyle 400m and 1500m races in 1908.

Dean was the slowest of the British quartet to begin the race, clocking in at 1min 45.72secs, putting them behind the Russian Olympic Committee and the United States after the first 200m.

By the halfway stage, Guy had built a narrow lead for the pre-race favorites with his 1:44.40 split, and despite a sluggish start, Richards had extended that margin to more than a second with his 1:45.01.

Scott, who earned his third Olympic silver with a second-place finish behind Dean on Tuesday, then brought it home in emphatic form with a time of 1:43.45 as Britain finished more over three seconds ahead of the second-placed Russians.