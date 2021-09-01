In the 2000s, this iconic after-hours club “represented Liverpool.”

The Pleasure Rooms used to be the most popular nightclub in Liverpool.

Thousands of ravers poured through the doors of the renowned venue in Wolstenholme Square every Saturday for nearly a decade.

Live MCs performed over Scouse House, and the after-hours club was known for its dance music.

This iconic line will be the most unforgettable of all for those who spent their weekends at the Pleasure Rooms in the late 1990s and early 2000s: “Have you been out recently?” I inquire. Have you ever attended a party at the Pleasure Rooms?”

The club’s music was so popular that CDs were handed out at events like Scouse Nation at the Olympia and sold in local record stores.

When the club closed its doors after a last gathering in May 2016, it marked the end of an era for many regulars.

Karl Gwynn, the proprietor of Pleasure Rooms and a DJ in his own right, described the club as “an addiction.”

In an earlier interview with The Washington Newsday, Karl commented, “For me, it signified Liverpool.”

“It felt like home. You were met with live MCs, laser lights, and your favorite DJs from the moment you came in and made your way up those legendary steps.

“We became into a Pleasure Rooms clan.”

“It wasn’t aristocratic or classy, and it wasn’t designed to be,” Karl explained, “but it had soul.” It created a culture with a large following.

“Those who came for the massive rhythms, the sloppy evenings, the fun times, and the memories that will last a lifetime.

“CD sales were flying before we realized it, as The Pleasure Rooms began to dominate the Liverpool party scene.”

DJs Rob Cain, Lee M, Ian Redman, and Chris Henry (of Ultrabeat), Ste Cocky, DJ Carlos, and iconic Australian sensation Alex K, as well as MCs JMFC and MC B, performed at the Pleasure Rooms.

“The most insane thing about the Pleasure Rooms was that none of us knew what it would become,” Chris Henry stated. The club was buzzing both inside and out in no time.

“There would be cars all around the North West blasting our DJ sets out the windows, and people would quote Paul OH lyrics to me on a daily basis –”

