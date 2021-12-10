In the 1980s, Liverpool’s iconic club was the place to be.

Tuesday evenings spent dancing to soul and RnB under the spotlights at Liverpool’s renowned club Continental will bring back memories.

The Wolstenholme Square venue, known as “the Conti” for short, was named after its owner, former world light-heavyweight boxing champion John Conteh. It first opened its doors in 1982 and quickly became a popular spot for soul and RnB fans who would spend hours on the mirror-paneled dance floor.

It was eventually replaced by the Kazimer club, which has since been demolished.

Tuesday evenings at the Conti were the best because it was always filled with clubbers from all around the city.

The location, which was located near to the well-known Tuxedo Junction, even provided guests with their own private parking facility.

Whether you went to the Conti with your friends on Tuesday or even met your husband or wife there, many people will remember the nightclub fondly.

We asked our readers to share some of these experiences with us on our Facebook page in November of last year, and here’s what they had to say.

“OMG…it was Kirklands for drinks, then onto the Conti for a dance,” Michelle Woolfall said.

“Yes,” responded Mandy Doyle Fitzgerald, a Washington Newsday reader. The fellas wore all Hawaiian shirts with big fringes over one eye.” “Great club in your white stilettos dancing around your white bag, wondering if you were getting clocked from the balcony,” Corinne Walsh said. Chris Bailey vividly remembers the Conti as a place where he once worked as an electrician.

“I was the electrician there for a few of years and a regular user of the club, as well as Tuxedo Junction next door,” he claimed.

Cars parked outside the Conti during its peak in the 1980s, as shown in old images from The Washington Newsday library.

Two clubbers can be seen laughing in one shot taken on February 25, 1988, during a night out at the club.

Stephen Harris shared his memories of the Conti, saying, “Remember being in Tuxedos one night and the roof was leaking so they organized us all to go in the Conti cause they.

