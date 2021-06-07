In the 1960s, the Palace had a policy of not hiring minorities for clerical employment.

According to archive archives, one of the Queen’s most senior advisers stated in the late 1960s that hiring “colored immigrants or foreigners” to clerical positions in the royal household was not the “routine.”

In records discovered by the Guardian newspaper, Lord Tryon, the keeper of the privy purse at the time, complained about minorities in the royal workforce.

The report also detailed how, in the late 1960s, civil servants and senior government officials secured an exemption for the Queen and her household from anti-discrimination law with royal aides.

“Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern-day events or operations,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said, adding: “Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern-day events or operations.”

In records connected to the 1968 Race Relations Act, TG Weiler, a Home Office civil servant, summarized a meeting with Lord Tyron, then the Queen’s most senior financial manager, his deputy, and their legal counsel in February 1968.

According to the Whitehall official, the Queen’s household was divided into three categories: (a) senior posts, which were not filled by advertising or any overt system of appointment and would presumably be accepted as outside the scope of the bill; (b) clerical and other office posts, to which it was not, in fact, the practice to appoint coloured immigrants or foreign nationals; and (c) clerical and other office posts, to which it was not, in fact, the practice to

“They were particularly concerned, however, that if the proposed legislation applied to the Queen’s household, it would make it legally allowed to criticize the family for the first time,” Mr Weiler continued.

“Many people already do so, but this must be acknowledged and is not on the same level as a formal provision.”

After an exemption was agreed upon, the Act was passed, and the Race Relations Board was tasked with enforcing it. (This is a brief piece.)