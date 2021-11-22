In the 1949 Florida rape case that resulted in the deaths of two young black men, four young black men were exonerated.

According to the Associated Press, four young Black males wrongly accused of raping a white lady in 1949 were officially exonerated Monday after a reexamination of the Florida case.

The indictments against two of those individuals, Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd, who were tragically shot in separate incidents following the rape claim, were rejected by Judge Heidi Davis.

The convictions and penalties of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin, the other two Groveland Four members, were also overturned by Davis. When the four were accused of the assault in Groveland, Florida, they were between the ages of 16 and 26.

Last month, local state attorney Bill Gladson filed a motion to exonerate the men, according to the Associated Press. Gladson stated following a hearing in the Lake County courtroom where the original trials were held, “We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment.”

Shepherd was killed and Irvin was wounded by Willis McCall, the local sheriff, in 1951 while driving them to a second trial after the United States Supreme Court reversed their first convictions due to a lack of evidence. According to the Associated Press, despite McCall’s claim that they attempted to flee, Irvin claims that the sheriff and his deputy shot them for no cause. After the lady made the rape charge, Thomas was shot more than 400 times by a posse.

The men’s relatives expressed hope that additional Black men and women who were wrongfully arrested or convicted of crimes during the Jim Crow era would have their identities cleared as well.

“We are fortunate. I’m hoping that this is only the beginning, as many individuals have missed out on this opportunity. This possibility was not available to many families. Perhaps they will, “Thomas’ nephew, Aaron Newson, agreed. “This country must unite,” he concluded, his eyes welling up with tears.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Gilbert King, the author of Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2012, attended the hearing with Thurgood Marshall Jr., the late Supreme Court justice’s son.

Irvin was represented by Thurgood Marshall Sr., who was then with the NAACP. This is a condensed version of the information.