In the 1/6 investigation, three Capitol Police officers were charged with “conduct unbecoming.”

Three officers have been charged with “conduct unbecoming” after an inquiry into police tactics during the January 6 disturbance at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the US Capitol Police (USCOP) had conducted a number of inquiries regarding actions by supporters of former President Donald Trump during the breach.

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) started 38 internal investigations after receiving complaints.

In 26 of the cases, the OPR was able to identify the officers involved. It also stated that numerous complaints lacked sufficient information to identify an officer.

Violations were discovered and disciplinary action was suggested in six cases, according to the USCP.

Three were for unsuitable behavior, one for failing to follow instructions, one for making inappropriate statements, and one for improper information sharing.

The US Attorney’s Office claimed it “did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime,” according to the statement.

One case involving an official accused of “unsatisfactory performance and conduct” was still pending, according to the force.

The names of the officers were not released in the news statement, including those who were exonerated and those who were recommended for disciplinary action.

It went on to say that no evidence of misconduct was discovered in the remaining cases.

“The brave actions of the United States Capitol Police officers should not be diminished by the six sustained cases,” the statement stated.

“On January 6, the vast majority of our staff shown incredible bravery and courage.”

Hundreds of people have been arrested as a result of the tragic brawl at the Capitol, as authorities continue their search for those who broke into the building while Congress was recognizing President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

According to the FBI’s website, around 300 people who took part in the Capitol disturbance remain unidentified.

A bipartisan congressional committee was formed to look into the riot’s causes and whether it was planned.

Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the House Minority Leader, suggested earlier this week that former President Trump had been exonerated of any involvement in the incident.

McCarthy’s views were challenged by House Select Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice-Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a statement.

