In texts revealed by a bullying accusation aide, Meghan Markle claimed royals chastised Harry.

In an email to an adviser, Meghan Markle accused the royals of “constantly berating” Prince Harry for her father’s attacks on the monarchy.

Senior royal family members and their employees first grew concerned about Thomas Markle’s critiques when he turned his guns away from her and at the monarchy as a whole, the Duchess of Sussex told a judge.

In an August 2018 text message to the communications secretary she shared with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, she expressed her dissatisfaction.

Two months later, in October 2018, the aide, Jason Knauf, would accuse her of bullying.

The text is part of a cache of Meghan’s private texts delivered to the Court of Appeal by Knauf as part of a dispute between the duchess and tabloid newspaper The Mail on Sunday over a letter she wrote to her father imploring him to avoid talking to the press.

“Seeing how much grief this is giving H. is the catalyst for me doing this [sending the letter],” Meghan wrote. Even after spending a week with his father and again explaining the scenario, his family appears to have forgotten the context – and have reverted to “can’t she just go visit him and make this stop?” They don’t understand, so at the very least, by writing, H will be able to tell his family, “She wrote him a letter, and he’s still doing it.” By choosing this course of action, I am shielding my spouse from the frequent chastisement, and while improbable, it may give my father pause.

“Obviously, I’ve written everything with the assumption that it would be leaked, so I’ve been very careful with my wording, but please let me know if anything leaps out to you as a liability.”

Meghan’s letter requested that Thomas Markle refrain from giving unfavorable interviews, but it was later leaked to The Mail on Sunday in February 2019.

The duchess sued the newspaper for invasion of privacy and copyright when they published major excerpts.

“I had privately suffered the media barrage surrounding my father with the help of my husband and [Jason Knauf], in his job as our Communications Secretary,” Meghan stated in a 20-page witness statement to the Court of Appeal.

